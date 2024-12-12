Chandivali Hit-and-Run: Elderly Woman Dies After Being Knocked Down by 19-Year Old In Mumbai

A 19-year-old delivery person has been booked by the police after allegedly running over and killing a 64-year-old woman in Chandivali on a busy evening. The incident occurred around 6:30 pm near Nahar Amrit Shakti Complex when the accused, Hirsha Pujari, struck Saroli Singh with his two-wheeler.

Witnesses quickly rushed Singh to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, while her neighbor contacted her son, Sonu, a cab driver, to inform him of the accident. The victim reportedly suffered severe injuries, with blood flowing from her nose and mouth due to the impact. Police have filed an FIR against Pujari, charging him with rash driving and negligence. Investigations are ongoing.