Charging Made Easy: EV Battery Swap Stations Rolled Out at Mumbai’s Metro and Monorail Hubs

On Environment Day 2025, the Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd. (MMOCL) partnered with Honda Power Pack Energy India Pvt Ltd to get e-swap battery swapping stations at 25 metro and six monorail stations in the city. This green mobility initiative will make the Mumbai Metro India’s first metro system to get EV battery infrastructure into a public transport system. The partnership is the first significant application of MMMOCL's EV Policy, which aims to advance seamless last-mile connectivity and renewable energy. The strategy lays the foundation for sustainable transit options in the city and was approved at the 29th Board Meeting, which was presided over by MMRDA Commissioner Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee (IAS).

The e-swap technology increases efficiency and convenience for urban EV users by allowing users of electric two- and three-wheelers to swap out their empty Mobile Power Pack e battery for a fully charged one in less than two minutes.

Where will e-swap battery swapping stations be installed?

They will be installed on the following Metro Lines:

Metro Line 7 (red Line)

Metro Line 2A (Yellow Line)

Monorail Stations



It will be installed at the following Metro Stations:

Gundavali

Mogra

Jogeshwari East

Goregaon East

Aarey

Dindoshi

Kurar

Akurli

Poisar

Devipada

Rashtriya Udyan

Dahisar East

Anand Nagar

Kandarpada

Eksar

Borivali West

Shimpoli

Kandivali West

Dahanukarwadi

Malad West

Lower Malad

Bangur Nagar

Oshiwara

Lower Oshiwara

Andheri West



It will be installed at the following Monorail Stations:

Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk

Mint Colony

Naigaon

Wadala

Fertiliser Township

Chembur



MMRDA stated that all the installations will ensure that there is proper safety. It said that technical and environmental standards will be maintained. It said that smooth access and high usability will be provided to daily EV users, including delivery agents and logistics operators.

With MMMOCL anticipated to generate around Rs 30 lakh in non-fare box revenue (NFBR), the e-swap program offers both economic and environmental benefits, promoting green mobility goals and financial sustainability.

Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis said, "Our government is committed to accelerating electric mobility across Maharashtra. Delivery workers, everyday passengers, and fleet operators will be assisted in making the switch to electric vehicles by battery switching facilities located at metro and monorail nodes. This project is an excellent illustration of how green technology and smart infrastructure can work together for the good of society.

The state's future depends on green infrastructure, said Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, who also serves as the MMRDA Chairman. "We are creating a climate-resilient, integrated transportation system that prioritises both the environment and its residents through programs like battery swapping at metro stations. I commend Honda and MMMOCL for this significant milestone in furthering our state's EV agenda," he stated.