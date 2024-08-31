Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani 2024 First Look Unveiled: See Mukh Darshan of Mumbai's Most Awaited Ganpati Idol Ahead of Ganeshotsav

The first look of Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani was revealed on Saturday, August 31. The famous pandal in the Parel area of South Mumbai unveiled its most awaited Ganpati idol on its official social media platforms, including Instagram, ahead of Ganeshotsav 2024.

Maharashtra's biggest festival, Ganeshotsav, will take place from September 7 to 17 this year, with Ganesh Chaturthi being celebrated on September 7. Devotees eagerly received the first glimpse of this highly anticipated idol online.

Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory for Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani Aagman Procession; Check Alternate Routes.

The Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani Aagman Yatra (arrival procession) is expected to attract thousands of devotees from different parts of the city. They will gather in South Mumbai to witness the Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani Aagman Sohala 2024. The mandal has promoted the Aagman Sohala on social media, hoping to draw large crowds. They typically choose the weekend for their procession to ensure higher footfall and minimize inconvenience to officegoers.