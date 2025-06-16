'City Has Always Been Safe for Women': Mumbai Police Responds to Actress Malavika Mohanan's Local Train Incident

Thangalaan actress Malavika Mohanan shared her story and experiences from her college days that continue to haunt her. The video of her interview went viral, prompting the Mumbai Police to respond to the actress on social media. Mohanan describes her disturbing experience on a Mumbai local train with two close friends during her college days. "The train was quite empty. We were sitting near one of the window grills, chatting, when a man walked up to the window, stuck his face right up against the bars, and said, ‘Ek chumma dogi kya?’" she narrated. We froze… We were just three young girls, completely vulnerable."

Also Read | Mumbai Local Train Update: Heavy Rain Disrupts Central Line Services, Trains Running 15–20 Minutes Late.

Mumbai Police wrote a statement reacting to Mohanan's claim. "Ms @MalavikaM_ We came across an article in an online portal of a newspaper, in which you shared your experience and raised concern over women's safety in the city. We can imagine that experiences like these can be startling and leave a long-term impact. Thus, we must reiterate that no matter what time of the day or place in the city, please reach out to us at 112/100 and we will provide support as soon as we can be. Non-reporting emboldens the offender," Mumbai Police in a post on X.

Ms @MalavikaM_



We came across an article in an online portal of a newspaper, which you shared your experince and raised concern over women safety in the city. We can imagine that experiences like these can be startling and leave a long term impact.



Thus we must reiterate… — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 14, 2025

"Mumbai city has always been safe for women, and we will leave no stone unturned to make it better. Once reported, the offender will be suitably & lawfully dealt with. Please use your good standing to spread the word. It may help better in solving such issues, which are aberrations and those can’t be generalised," added further.