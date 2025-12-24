CM Devendra Fadnavis on Thackeray Cousins’ Alliance for BMC Polls: 'As If Russia and Ukraine Came Together'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday reacted to the alliance of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Shiv Sena UBT for the scheduled Mumbai civic body polls on January 15. He said it was just hype and it will not make any difference in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections 2025.

Speaking to the media on Shiv Sena-MNS alliance for the upcoming BMC polls, Fadnavis said, “The hype is being created as if Russia and Ukraine have come together. In reality, these are two parties struggling for their political existence, parties that have lost their relevance."

Fadnavis said that both parties have lost their identity. He said they have lost their vote bank by doing appeasement politics. Coming together will not impact BMC polls as the people of the city have seen the development under the Mahayuti rule.

Fadnavis said, "They have repeatedly changed their stand, creating distrust among the people. By adopting a policy of appeasement, they have also lost their vote bank. Now, when such parties come together, what impact will it really have?"

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS president Raj Thackeray announced an alliance for the crucial BMC elections 2026. The Thackeray brothers said that they have united for the cause of 'Marathi manoos' and Maharashtra.

Raj Thackeray, addressing the joint rally with Uddhav he said the state was waiting for this day for a long time. I declare today that Shiv Sena and MNS are united.

Polls to 29 municipal corporations in Mumbai, Nashik and other cities are scheduled to take place on January 15 and the results for the same will be announced on January 16, 2026.