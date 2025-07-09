CM Fadnavis Reacts to Viral Video of Sanjay Gaikwad Beating Canteen Staff, Says 'It Is Wrong and Inappropriate Behavior' (Watch Video)

A video of Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad beating canteen staff in the MLA Niwas canteen over poor quality of food went viral on social media. Following which new controversy erupted among the political circle how lower level staff are being treated. Opposition's like Anil Parab and Sanjay Raut questioned about the assault saying If you beat the employees, if you have the courage, beat the minister... Will you support such people. Anil Parab demanded that such people should be suspended.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis addressed the video and said that this is not a right behaviour. CM posted on X (formerly Twitter), saying "MLA Sanjay Gaikwad’s behaviour is inappropriate and creates a negative perception about all legislators among the public." While giving speech in legislative assembly, "I have taken information about this matter. Such behaviour is not right. From there, it was learned that the food is not good, he would have complaint about it to authorities. Beating up someone is not a solution. These Kind of actions are sending wrong impression about the leaders and people might think that they are misusing power." Fadnavis further added, "Therefore, the Speaker should decide what action can be taken in this regard."

आ. संजय गायकवाड यांचे वर्तन भूषणावह नाही, यातून सगळ्या आमदारांबद्दल लोकांमध्ये चुकीची भावना जाते!



— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 9, 2025

While justifying his action Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad criticized the Akashwani canteen for serving poor-quality food, citing issues like stale, unhygienic meals, including 15-day-old eggs and insects. Despite being a patron for 30 years, Gaikwad's personal experience with the food prompted him to urge others to verify its quality.