Coastal Road Water Leakage: CM Eknath Shinde Claims It's Safe After BMC'S 12,000 Crore Project Raises Safety Concerns

Two months after a section of Mumbai’s Coastal Road tunnel was opened to traffic on March 11, water leaks have been observed. Water is seeping through the walls and ceiling, particularly at the southbound tunnel’s end near the Princess Street Flyover. Despite prior repairs made during testing, the issue persists. Leaks are visible on both sides of the southbound tunnel's walls, and the slab above also appears wet. The constant water leakage has caused the paint on the walls to peel off. The persistent leaks, first noted during testing and supposedly repaired, have reappeared within two months of the tunnel’s inauguration.

Now Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde has shared his reaction on the entire issue. Speaking to the reporters Shinde said, “These are not cracks but expansion joints located every 20-30 meters, allowing for contraction and expansion. The leakage is occurring through these joints. We will employ injection waterproofing and grouting to seal the leaks immediately. This issue arises during construction or due to equipment use, but once addressed, no further leakage will occur. CM Shinde assured that the tunnel is safe for motorists and he is in constant touch with BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gangrani and Coastal Road Project Chief Amit Saini.

The Coastal Road tunnel is notable for being the first in India constructed using tunnel boring technology. The entire coastal road from Mumbai to Kandivali spans 29km, with the completed phase in South Mumbai covering 10.58km. The project has cost approximately Rs12,721 crore. Even with the challenges bubbling up within the Coastal Road tunnel, commuters can breathe easy knowing that it remains a safe passage for travel.

The leaks have been going on since Sunday morning, revealed chief engineer of the coastal road project, Girish Nikam. “There is a dampness in the wall that has been coming through the construction joints. We do not know exactly why this is happening as we are yet to check as traffic is on till 11 pm. We will be doing some grouting to arrest the leak.”Nikam said these little leaks were expected due to the presence of the joints connecting the tunnel, but the exact reason would have to be figured. After the leak first appeared on Sunday morning, efforts have been on to stop it. However, the leaks increased on Monday.



