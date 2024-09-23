Coldplay In Mumbai: Hotel Rates In the City Jump To Nearly ₹5 Lakh for 3 Nights

The frenzy surrounding Coldplay's upcoming Mumbai concert reached fever pitch just minutes after tickets went live, leaving many fans scrambling. Sensing this massive demand, hotels within a 20-kilometre radius of DY Patil Stadium, where the band will perform in January, have responded with an unprecedented surge in room rates. Prices have skyrocketed to as much as ₹5 lakh for a three-night stay—far exceeding even the premium rates charged during New Year's Eve. Many of these hotels, including five-star properties, are already fully booked for January 18, 19, and 21, the dates of Coldplay's India tour, as shown on various hotel aggregator apps.

For instance, the Courtyard by Marriott near the venue and Taj Vivanta in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, are completely sold out, according to listings on MakeMyTrip. Hotels are capitalizing on the overwhelming demand generated by Coldplay’s concerts, which saw tickets on BookMyShow selling out within minutes. Due to the high demand, Coldplay added a third show on January 21. Some hotels have significantly raised their prices during the concert dates. Fortune Select Exotica, part of the ITC Hotel Group in Vashi, is charging ₹2.45 lakh for a three-night stay for three guests from January 17 to 20. Similarly, Fern Residency in Turbhe is charging nearly ₹2 lakh for a room for two people over the same period. Meanwhile, Regenza by Tunga in Vashi has listed rooms at ₹4.45 lakh for three nights during the concert.

Comparatively, hotels further away from the venue, like Taj Lands End in Bandra, Mumbai, are offering rooms at lower, though still elevated, prices. A room for two is priced at over ₹34,000 for January 17, while for New Year’s Eve, the rate is around ₹32,000, according to Agoda. Coldplay, the British rock band consisting of Chris Martin (vocalist and pianist), Jonny Buckland (guitarist), Guy Berryman (bassist), and Will Champion (drummer), along with their manager Phil Harvey, is returning to India after eight years. The band’s last performance in the country was at the Global Citizen Festival in 2016. Their upcoming shows in Mumbai are part of their "Music of the Spheres World Tour."