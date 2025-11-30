Congress Announces Green Mumbai 2030 and Strict AQI Rules in New Pollution Action Plan

The Mumbai Congress on Sunday announced a detailed 10-point action plan aimed at addressing the city’s deteriorating air quality and rising environmental concerns, according to PTI. The initiative, titled “Mumbai Congress Mission – Wipe Out Pollution,” proposes short-term, mid-term, and long-term solutions to improve environmental stability and safeguard public health. Former Maharashtra minister and Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad introduced the plan at Marine Drive alongside senior party members. In an X post, she criticised the current state government, accusing it of neglecting environmental safeguards and allowing reckless construction and contract-driven decisions that have severely polluted Mumbai’s air.

5,100 Mumbaikars die every year because the government looks the other way.



This is a health emergency and Congress is the only party with a plan.



We don’t want excuses, we want clean air. Mumbai Congress has launched the Clean Air Action Plan Manifesto.



We will fight for…

Gaikwad stated that Mumbai is “choking under smog and the BJP’s contractor raj,” emphasising that every resident has the right to breathe clean air. The action plan outlines strict curbs during heavy pollution phases, including bans on night-time construction when AQI reaches between 200 and 300, suspending non-essential construction if levels rise above 300, and halting all dust-related activities when AQI surpasses 400. The Congress further proposed shielding high-risk groups such as senior citizens, children, labourers, and patients by installing air purifiers in schools, distributing N95 masks, and suspending outdoor school activities whenever AQI readings cross 200.

A key part of the initiative, titled “Green Mumbai 2030,” focuses on expanding the city’s green infrastructure to reduce pollution and restore ecological balance. The plan aims to plant one million trees over the next five years and promotes plantation drives near major construction zones. It also highlights the importance of protecting natural reserves, including mangroves and forest areas like Aarey. Additionally, the proposal suggests installing vertical gardens on metro pillars and flyovers to enhance air purification across dense urban areas. Party leaders stated that these green interventions are crucial in reversing the environmental degradation caused by continuous development activities.

To improve monitoring and accountability, the plan recommends establishing a Mumbai Clean Air War Room, which would operate round-the-clock for real-time tracking and emergency action. An air quality management department has also been proposed to ensure proper enforcement. Monthly reviews with citizens and NGOs, along with annual ward-level audits, will ensure transparency and community involvement. The blueprint also includes joint inspection squads to penalise offenders. For long-term reform, the Congress proposed AQI-based environmental impact assessments for infrastructure projects, green corridors, breathing zones, and secure buffer zones near construction sites. A revised GRAP-style response system would automatically trigger pollution control measures.

According to the Congress, the mission seeks to balance Mumbai’s rapid expansion with long-term environmental stability and public well-being. The party highlighted that unchecked dust emissions, ongoing large-scale construction, shrinking green spaces, and inadequate pollution control are major contributors to the city’s severe air quality crisis. The proposed framework intends to not only reduce current pollution levels but also to prevent future environmental deterioration through strategic planning, sustainable infrastructure development, and strict enforcement mechanisms. The Congress added that the initiative reflects a vision for a healthier, safer, and more breathable Mumbai, where urban development does not compromise ecological or public health standards.