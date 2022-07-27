Congress workers try to stop train at Borivali railway station in protest against ED questioning Sonia Gandhi

Congress workers on Wednesdat tried to stop a train at Mumbai's Borivali railway station in protest against ED questioning of party's interim president Sonia Gandhi in National Herald case. 'Some people came to stop the train but they didn't succeed, they've been detained,' said CPRO Western Railway.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will depose before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for her third round of questioning in the money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

She has been asked to appear before the ED by 11 a.m on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, she was questioned for almost six hours with a lunch break in between.