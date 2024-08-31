Crime Rate Against Women in Maharashtra: No Change Between MVA and Mahayuti Eras, Says NCRB Data

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has revealed a startling fact: despite the nationwide lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, the crime rate against women in Maharashtra did not decrease. According to NCRB data, when the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was in power in Maharashtra, an average of 109 women were subjected to various forms of abuse daily, even during the COVID lockdown. The situation remains largely unchanged today.

On one hand, a case of child sexual abuse at a school in Badlapur has sparked political and social outrage, while on the other hand, NCRB data has brought to light the grim reality of widespread atrocities against women in society. Particularly in 2021, despite the challenging circumstances of the COVID lockdown, Maharashtra recorded an average of 109 cases of voilence against women every day. In the first half of 2022, the number of incidents rose to an average of 126 per day, a trend that has remained stable in 2023.

The latest figures from the NCRB reveal a shocking truth. During the lockdown in 2020, when the entire country was under restrictions, crimes against women in Maharashtra not only persisted but increased. In 2021, 109 women fell victim to various crimes every day, despite the difficult conditions of the COVID-19 lockdown. This daily average increased to 126 in the first half of 2022 and has remained consistent through 2023.

The incident of child sexual abuse at a school in Badlapur has caused a stir at both the social and political levels. In the backdrop of this case, the data provided by the NCRB has exposed the horrifying reality of the unabated voilence against women in Maharashtra.

During the 2020 lockdown, there were 31,701 incidents of violence against women in Maharashtra, resulting in an average of 88 women being victims of violence daily. However, this figure rose to 39,266 in 2021, with an average of 109 cases of various atrocities against women being reported daily.

From January to June 2022, during the Maha Vikas Aghadi period, an average of 126 incidents of violence against women were recorded daily. This number slightly decreased to 116 during the Mahayuti government's tenure from July to December 2022. However, in 2023, the average once again climbed to 126, indicating that the situation concerning women's safety in the state remains dire.

There has been a significant rise in crimes under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, particularly in rape cases against minor girls (Section 12 of POCSO). These crimes increased from 249 in 2021 to 332 in 2022.

In Mumbai, there was a slight decrease in rape cases under POCSO in 2023. In 2020, 445 rape cases were reported, which increased to 524 in 2021. However, in 2023, the number slightly decreased to 590.

The data clearly indicates the need for robust measures to ensure women's safety. There has been no significant reduction in violence against women during the lockdown. While some cases have increased and others have decreased, the overall situation remains concerning. There is an urgent need for effective and concrete steps to protect women in the state.