Crocodile in Mumbai: Predator Spotted in Mithi River Near BKC; Video Goes Viral

A huge crocodile sighting in the Mithi River near Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai has attracted the attention of local officials and wildlife experts. However, the forest department official said that there is no reason to fear and panic.

Officer of Wildlife Animal Protection and Rescue Association (RAWW), Atul Kamble, visited the spot to check the huge reptile and requested a forest control room where people should not venture into the river.

Crocodile Sighted in Bandra's Mithi River

A crocodile has been spotted in the Mithi River near the business hub of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). 🐊#MithiRiver#BKC#Crocodile#LokmatTimespic.twitter.com/pO8fzKIlUn — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) July 26, 2024

The Mithi river, which appears like a drain due to polluted waters, is part of a natural habitat and the sighting of a crocodile should not cause panic, said Pawan Sharma, founder and president of RAWW and also an honorary wildlife warden. With city lakes overflowing and drains flooding due to heavy rains, it is likely that the reptile was displaced, or there is also the possibility that it lives in the river itself, he said.

"Primary evaluation does not indicate the need of intervention. However, if the reptile is found to be trapped or stuck outside the river then the department will initiate necessary action," Sharma added.