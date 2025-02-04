CSMIA Water Cut: 30-Hour Suspension of Water Supply at Mumbai Airport from February 5-6; Details Inside

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared that water supply to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), the largest airport in the country, will be fully suspended on Wednesday, February 5, and Thursday, February 6.

The civic administration has issued prior notice to the airport authorities to prevent any inconvenience to passengers, as the water supply to the airport will be shut off for two days. To facilitate the activation of a new 2400 mm diameter water line, the water supply to certain areas in the S, L, K East, H East, and G North divisions will be suspended for 30 hours, from 11 am on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, to 5 pm on Thursday, February 6, 2025.

The suspension of water supply also affects the international airport in the K East section, along with major areas of SIPZ-Mulaw Dongri, MIDC, Routes 1 to 23, Trans Apartments, Kondivita, Maheshwari Nagar, Upadhyay Nagar, Thakur Chawl, Salve Nagar, Bhawani Nagar, Durgapada, and Mama Garage, which will experience a complete water shutdown on February 5 and 6, 2025.

The civic administration has urged residents to use water sparingly during this period, as the water supply will remain halted.



