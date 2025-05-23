CSMT Being Redeveloped Into Country’s Most Modern Railway Station, Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday, May 22, that the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai is being redeveloped as the country’s most modern railway station at a cost of Rs 2,800 crore. Speaking to reporters at Parel at a railway function, Fadnavis said the redevelopment will transform CSMT into a modern transport hub equipped with airport-like facilities, significantly upgrading the passenger experience.

Also Read | PM Modi inaugurates 11 Amrit Bharat Railway stations in MP, Chhattisgarh.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated 103 stations under the ambitious Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at an event in Bikaner in Rajasthan, including 12 in Maharashtra. The 12 include five stations each in Mumbai and Bhusaval divisions, and two in Pune, a Central Railway release said.

VIDEO | Here’s what Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) said on inauguration of 103 railway stations under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme by PM Narendra Modi:



“PM Narendra Modi has inaugurated 103 railway stations. These include 15 stations from Maharashtra. The Mumbai… pic.twitter.com/DM6j6n9VuW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 22, 2025

Apart from Fadnavis, Governor CP Radhakrishnan and CR general manager Dharam Veer Meena attended the Parel event. Public representatives were also present at different stations. Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, 1,337 railway stations are being renovated and modernised.