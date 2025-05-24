Cyber Fraud in Mumbai: Scammers Use Friend’s Image to Trick Retired Man In Malad

A shocking case of cyber fraud has come to light in the Malad area, where unidentified cyber fraudsters duped a retired man by sending messages using his friend’s photo. Malad Police have registered a case under relevant sections of cheating and the Information Technology Act, and have initiated further investigation.

According to police, the complainant is a retired individual who regularly keeps in touch with his friend residing in the United States. He had created a WhatsApp group with his friend. Two days ago, he received a message from an unknown number that had his friend’s photo as the display picture. Believing it was genuinely sent by his friend, he began chatting with the person on WhatsApp.

While conversing, the fraudster asked for money and even sent bank account details for the transfer. Trusting the message, the complainant transferred the money. However, when he asked for a voice call, the person did not respond. Growing suspicious, he contacted his actual friend and realised that he had been duped.

Realising the fraud, the complainant immediately approached Malad Police Station. Based on his complaint, the police have registered a case against unknown persons and launched a probe into the incident.