Dadar-Coastal Road Tunnel to Open Soon: Major Boost to Traffic Flow at Worli

A tunnel that will connect Dadar and Prabhadevi to Mumbai Coastal Road is expected to be open to the public by May end, which is a major development for Mumbai residents, according to a News18 article. With its 550-meter length and 11-meter width, the tunnel will greatly reduce traffic in the area. The tunnel will be an important link between the western suburbs and both central and southern Mumbai. According to the report, the tunnel will also allow commuters from the Sewri-Worli elevated route to get to Mumbai's southern regions as well as its western suburbs.

Tunnel Links Important Places:

This tunnel is the sole subway on the Mumbai Coastal Road. The tunnel will connect J K Kapur Chowk at the Bindoo Madhav Thackeray Chowk vehicular junction close to Worli Sea Face, passing beneath the Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) claims that the tunnel's construction is nearing its conclusion. Work is now being done to surface the sides, mark lanes, and install lighting.

Also Read: Thane Traffic Update: City Police Issues Traffic Advisory For May 4, 5, and 6 In Bhiwandi Due To Metro Work

How Will It Decongest Mumbai’s Traffic?

Traffic from Dadar and Prabhadevi will be diverted under the tunnel, which would reduce congestion at Worli. After entering the tunnel, the cars may either carry on to Marine Drive/Nariman Point or head towards Bandra.