Dahi Handi 2024: 245 ‘Govindas’ Injured During Celebrations in Mumbai

Mumbai authorities reported on Wednesday that 245 'Govindas,' or participants in the 'Dahi Handi' celebrations, were injured during human pyramid formations the previous day. Of those injured, 32 were hospitalized, while 213 were treated and discharged.

The Dahi Handi festival, part of the Janmashtami celebrations marking the birth of Lord Krishna, saw enthusiastic participation across Mumbai and the state. Revelers celebrated with traditional fervor, forming multi-tiered human pyramids to break Dahi Handis (clay pots filled with curd) suspended mid-air. Among the injured, eleven were admitted to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run KEM Hospital, four each to medical facilities in Rajawadi and Sion Hospital, and one to J J Hospital, according to an official.

More than 11,000 police personnel were deployed in Mumbai to ensure security and maintain law and order during the festival.

