Dahi Handi 2024: 41 Govindas Injured During Janmashtami Festival Celebrations in Mumbai

A total of 41 participants, known as Govindas, have been reported injured. The injuries occurred while forming human pyramids to break the traditional 'Dahi Handi' pots, a key event during the festival in Mumbai on Tuesday, August 27. According to the latest reports, out of the 41 injured Govindas, eight have been admitted to various hospitals, while 26 are receiving treatment at outpatient departments (OPD), and seven have been treated and discharged.

St. George Hospital treated two injured individuals, admitting one and providing OPD treatment to another. GT Hospital admitted one patient, while Poddar Hospital treated and discharged six individuals. KEM Hospital saw eight injuries, admitting one and treating seven in the OPD. Nair Hospital managed five OPD cases, Sion Hospital treated three in the OPD, and Rajawadi Hospital admitted three patients. MT Agrawal Hospital admitted one person, Kurla Bhabha Hospital treated two, admitting one, and Shatabdi Govandi Hospital handled two OPD cases. Bandra Bhabha Hospital treated three in the OPD, BDBA Hospital saw one OPD case, Trauma Care Hospital treated two, discharging one, and V N Desai Hospital managed two OPD cases.

The Dahi Handi, part of the Janmashtami festival that marks the birth of Lord Krishna, is seeing enthusiastic participation by the revellers. The festival is being celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety in Mumbai and other parts of the state.

As part of the celebrations, Govindas or Dahi Handi participants form multi-tiered human pyramids to break 'Dahi Handis' (claypots filled with curd) suspended in mid-air. In the wake of cases of sexual assaults reported in parts of Maharashtra and elsewhere, several Govinda groups also displayed social messages through banners and posters while breaking Dahi Handis in Mumbai, Thane and other places. Several all-women Govinda groups are also seen trying to break the Dahi Handi by forming human pyramids.