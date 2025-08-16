Dahi Handi 2025 in Mumbai: One Injured After Falling From Human Pyramids in Dadar

One was injured after falling from the top of a human pyramid in Mumbai's Dadar on Saturday, August 16. Every year, the Dadar area indulges in the festivity of Dahi Handi, which draws massive crowds. Today, a group of Govindas fell while breaking Dahi Handi (an earthen post filled with curd) by making human pyramids to reach it. Medical teams attended to the injured youth, and he is said to be stable.

Meanwhile, earlier tragedy struck in Dahisar, when an 11-year-old Mahesh Jadhav lost his life while practising for Dahi Handi. He was the resident of Ketikapada. An FIR was registered against the Dahi Handi mandal president for negligence. Under state govt guidelines, children below 14 are not allowed to participate in Dahi Handi pyramids.

Krishna Janmashtami, marking the birth of Lord Krishna, is celebrated with immense fervor across India and the world. According to Hindu mythology, devotees commemorate Krishna’s birth in Mathura over 5,000 years ago, on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. The Dahi Handi festival recreates Krishna’s love for butter and his playful raids on neighbourhood dairies.