Dawood Ibrahim’s Aide Danish Chikna Arrested in Goa; Major Blow to Underworld Drug Network

In a significant operation, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Danish Chikna a close aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim from Goa. Chikna, whose real name is Danish Merchant, is believed to have been managing a drug manufacturing unit in Mumbai’s Dongri area and is a key player in Dawood’s India-based drug syndicate.

According to officials, the arrest was carried out by NCB’s Mumbai unit, marking a major setback for Dawood’s narcotics operations in the country. Chikna had previously been arrested by the agency for his alleged role in running the Dongri drug network.

NCB sources said that Chikna is now being interrogated in connection with the case. In 2019, the agency had busted a major drug factory in Dongri linked to Dawood’s network, seizing narcotics worth crores of rupees. The unit was being run under the guise of a vegetable shop.

At that time, Merchant had been arrested from Rajasthan but was released on bail shortly after. Despite multiple arrests, he continued to operate the drug network spread across Mumbai and other parts of the country. Police had earlier demolished his drug factory in Dongri, but the syndicate remained active through other channels.

Investigators revealed that Danish is the eldest son of Dawood’s trusted aide Yusuf Chikna, and enjoys close ties with the underworld don. Police had been tracking him for a long time, but he repeatedly managed to evade arrest.

Following his arrest in Goa, Chikna will be brought to Mumbai for further interrogation. Officials believe his questioning could lead to several major revelations about Dawood’s drug operations in India.