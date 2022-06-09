DCP's permission to file molestation, Pocso case; big decision of Mumbai CP

Mumbai Police Commissioner has taken a big decision regarding Pocso. From now on, the permission of DCP level officer (DCP) will have to be sought before filing a case of Pocso or Molestation. Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey has taken this decision

This decision has been taken due to the misuse of POCSO. False complaints have been lodged at the police station due to various reasons such as old quarrels, property disputes, animosity. The accused is later found innocent but by then it is too late. In such a case, the accused would have been badly maligned. Sanjay Pandey, while issuing the order, said that in case of any further complaint of Pocso or molestation, one should first go to the ACP and then the DCP level officer who would give the final decision. The Pocso Act was enacted in 2012.

The POCSO ACT is the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act. The law was enacted by the Government of India in 2012 to protect children from sexual abuse and to punish the perpetrators of such incidents. A law protecting children from sexual offenses.