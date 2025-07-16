Delhi–Goa IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Mumbai After Technical Snag

MUMBAI — An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Goa made an emergency landing at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Wednesday night after one of its engines reportedly failed, according to PTI sources.

IndiGo plane from Delhi to Goa makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport due to engine failure: Source — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 16, 2025

The flight had departed from Delhi around 8 pm, delayed by about 30 minutes from its scheduled departure. However, during the journey, a technical issue prompted the crew to divert the aircraft to Mumbai as a precautionary measure.

Flight tracking platforms showed that the plane landed safely in Mumbai just before 10 pm. No injuries were reported.

IndiGo has not yet released an official statement regarding the incident.