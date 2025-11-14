Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident: Five Killed After Car Plunges Into Ditch Near Mahi River Bridge

A tragic accident unfolded early Friday morning in the Rawti police station limits of Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh, when a speeding vehicle crashed through a barrier and fell into a roadside ditch along the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway. The horrifying moment was recorded on a CCTV camera installed on the highway. As per early information, the car was travelling from Delhi toward Mumbai when the driver lost control near the Mahi River bridge. Officials stated that the vehicle rammed into the metal railing before plunging down, and initial assessments suggest that excessive speed may have played a major role in the accident.

Investigators reported that the mishap claimed the lives of five individuals, including a 15-year-old teenager and a 70-year-old elderly man, highlighting the severe impact of the crash. Early findings indicate that the driver might have momentarily dozed off, causing the car to drift from its lane before breaking through the barrier. The ill-fated vehicle carried a Maharashtra registration number (MH03 EL 1388) and reportedly had passengers from both Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Rescue teams and locals worked extensively to retrieve the victims and send them for medical examination at Ratlam’s government hospital.

Authorities have launched a detailed investigation, reviewing CCTV footage, speaking to eyewitnesses and inspecting the damaged stretch to determine the exact cause. Officers are looking into possibilities such as overspeeding, driver fatigue or a mechanical fault. The breach of a metal barricade on a major expressway has raised fresh concerns about road-safety measures and ongoing regulatory oversight. Teams are also evaluating whether the protective structures along the highway were strong enough to withstand impact and if additional upgrades are required on accident-prone sections.

The heartbreaking incident underscores the persistent dangers associated with high-speed driving, even on well-designed corridors like the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway. Officials have urged motorists to strictly follow speed regulations, remain attentive and take rest breaks on long journeys to avoid fatigue. The police are coordinating with families of the deceased, and further details are expected as the inquiry progresses. The tragedy has also renewed public calls for stronger safety protocols, better monitoring systems and more awareness to prevent similar accidents in the future.