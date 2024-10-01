Deputy Bank Manager Sushant Chakraborty's Body Found in Navi Mumbai After Jumping Off Atal Setu

The body of Sushant Chakraborty (40), a Deputy Manager at a bank, who jumped into the sea after stopping his car on Atal Setu on Monday, was found on Tuesday in the JNPT Police Station limits of Navi Mumbai. Authorities have confirmed the identification, and Navi Mumbai Police will register a case of accidental death before transferring the investigation to the Sewree Police.

Senior Police Inspector Rohit Khot stated that Chakraborty’s body was found on JNPT Beach on Tuesday. The identity was verified through CCTV footage, a ring on his hand, car keys, and a wristwatch. The police then informed his family members.

The Sewree Police had received information that Sushant Chakraborty had jumped off Atal Setu. Upon reaching the site, they found a red car (Brezza) parked near the spot where the person jumped. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle belonged to Chakraborty. He resided in Parel with his wife and daughter and was serving as a Deputy Manager at a bank located at Hutatma Chowk in the Fort area.

The police immediately summoned his wife to the police station for inquiry. She informed them that Chakraborty had been under work-related stress for the past few days. However, no suicide note or related information was found on his mobile phone.

On Saturday, Chakraborty had taken his wife and daughter to Lonavala. Upon returning, he left home on Monday morning, stating he was going to work. Instead of heading to the bank, he went to Atal Setu in the Sewree Police jurisdiction and jumped into the sea.

CCTV footage from the Atal Setu Control Room revealed that the incident took place at 9:57 AM. Rescue teams were dispatched to the location, and efforts to locate him using speed boats were immediately initiated.



