Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Orders BMC to Complete Drain Cleaning Across Mumbai by June 7

Mumnai: Deputy Chief Minister and Mumbai City Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde has directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to complete all ongoing drain-cleaning works in Mumbai city and suburbs by June 7, 2025. Shinde noted that 85% of major drains and 65% of minor drains have already been cleaned, and emphasized that the remaining work must be completed within the next 15 days. He also warned that strict action would be taken against officials who delay or neglect this crucial pre-monsoon task.

He stressed that silt removed from drains must be transported and disposed of at designated dumping grounds within 48 hours to prevent re-siltation and flooding.

Shinde began his inspection at key locations including Usha Nagar and Usha Nagar Complex in Bhandup, Nehru Nagar drain in Wadala, and T Junction in Dharavi. He was accompanied by senior civic officials and public representatives including former MLA and Shri Siddhivinayak Temple Trust Chairman Sada Sarvankar, MLA Tukaram Kate, former MP Rahul Shewale, and key BMC officers.

Speaking to the media, Shinde said, “Despite the early onset of monsoon, 85% of Mumbai’s major drains and 65% of minor drains have already been cleaned. With 15 days still remaining, we are confident that the work will be completed on time.”

He also highlighted the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics for desilting operations, especially under railway culverts, with coordinated efforts between the BMC and the Railway authorities. The city has identified 422 waterlogging-prone spots, where high-capacity pumping units have been installed. Additionally, two storage tanks and ten mini pumping stations have been activated to tackle monsoon flooding.

During the tour, Shinde also visited the landslide-prone Surya Nagar area in Vikhroli and instructed the BMC to install protective nets. He further directed that residents of the high-risk zone be shifted to safer locations.

The Deputy CM concluded his visit at Kasarwadi in Dadar, a colony for municipal sanitation workers. He reviewed the local Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Davakhana (clinic), study centers, and other amenities developed for the benefit of the residents.