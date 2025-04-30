Deven Bharti, 1994-Batch IPS Officer, Appointed New Mumbai Police Commissioner

Deven Bharti, a 1994-batch IPS officer, has been appointed as the new Police Commissioner of Mumbai following the retirement of Vivek Phansalkar on April 30. After Phansalkar's retirement, several names were considered for the post, including Sadanand Date, Sanjay Kumar Verma, Ritesh Kumar, and senior woman officer Archana Tyagi. Phansalkar had taken charge as Mumbai Police Commissioner on June 30, 2022.

Deven Bharti has held several key positions in the Mumbai Police, including Joint Commissioner of Police overseeing all police stations in the city, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), and Chief of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). He has been involved in the investigation of several high-profile cases, including the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.