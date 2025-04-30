Deven Bharti Takes Charge as Mumbai Police Commissioner; Post Returns to ADG Rank After 10 Years

The post of Mumbai Police Commissioner has always symbolised prestige and immense responsibility—not just in Maharashtra but across the country. In a significant move after a decade, the post has reverted to its original level of Additional Director General (ADG) rank.

IPS officer Deven Bharti, who currently holds the ADG rank, has been appointed the new Commissioner of Police, Mumbai. Known for leading the investigation into the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Bharti’s appointment marks a shift in the state government’s approach—prioritising experience and competence over formal rank.

The last ADG-rank officer to serve as Mumbai Police Commissioner was IPS Rakesh Maria. During his tenure, several high-profile criminal cases were handled, and his leadership was widely regarded. Post his term, the commissioner’s post was elevated to the Director General (DG) level.

After Maria, Ahmed Javed took charge as Commissioner and became the first officer of DG rank to hold the position. He was followed by Datta Padsalgikar, who was initially at ADG rank but was promoted to DG soon after his appointment. Subsequently, senior DG-ranked officers like Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, Sanjay Barve, Param Bir Singh, Hemant Nagrale, Sanjay Pandey, and Vivek Phansalkar held the role.