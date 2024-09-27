Devendra Fadnavis' Office Vandalised: Who Is the Woman Behind the Incident? Shocking Details Emerge

A woman vandalised the office of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Mantralaya in Mumbai on Thursday, September 26. The woman, identified as Dhanashree Sahasrabuddhe, broke the nameplate outside Fadnavis’ office and damaged potted plants.

Chaos erupted outside Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis office as an unidentified woman caused damage. The Marine Drive police have launched a search to locate the woman responsible for the vandalism.#LokmatTimes#DevendraFadnavis#MarineDrivePolice#MumbaiNewspic.twitter.com/M6X346gORA — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) September 27, 2024

Sahasrabuddhe, a resident of a high-rise society in Mumbai, accessed the Mantralaya through the Secretariat Gate without a valid pass. At the time of the incident, only male police personnel were present, which prevented them from stopping her actions.

A complaint was lodged by Fadnavis's office shortly after the vandalism. Police investigations revealed that Sahasrabuddhe has been suffering from mental illness. The chairman of her residential society confirmed that while she is highly educated, she has been troubling residents for the past ten months.

Efforts by the police to counsel Sahasrabuddhe have been unsuccessful, as she has reportedly refused to cooperate and locked herself inside her home. Authorities are now in the process of contacting her relatives outside Mumbai for assistance

Dr. Pravin Mundhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said, "The identity of the woman has been established. In the past, an offence was registered against her, and a report was sent to the court indicating she is not mentally stable and should be sent to a mental hospital. However, her brother took responsibility, and she was released by the court. We have not taken action since she is mentally unstable. As per entry into Mantralaya is considered, we are looking into it."