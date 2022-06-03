Dindoshi court orders death penalty to convict in 'Juhu rape and murder case 2019'

Another death sentence has been handed down by the Dindoshi Sessions Court in Mumbai for the second day in a row. Accused in the 2019 Juhu rape and murder case was sentenced to death. A nine-year-old girl was abducted and murdered in Juhu.

A nine-year-old girl was abducted on April 4, 2019 in Juhu and her body was found in a gutter. An autopsy revealed that she had been raped before the murder. The accused Gundappa Chintambi Devendra was arrested by the police in this case. The accused had abducted the girl and raped her. The girl was later killed and her body dumped in a sewer.

After this shocking incident came to light, people in Juhu area had started a massive agitation. Police then arrested the accused. The accused was booked under sections 302, 376, 363 and 201 of the IPC along with Pocso after his arrest.