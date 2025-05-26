Dino Morea Questioned for 8 Hours in Rs 65-Crore Mithi River Scam; Summoned Again by Mumbai EOW

In connection with the ₹65-crore scam linked to the Mithi River cleaning project, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police questioned Bollywood actor Dino Morea and his brother Santino Morea for nearly eight hours on Monday. EOW has summoned Dino Morea again for further questioning on Wednesday. According to sources, the officers posed more than 25 questions to the Morea brothers — while some were answered, they reportedly sought time to respond to others.

The EOW has also asked the brothers to submit specific documents related to the case at the earliest.

Sources within the EOW revealed that the Morea brothers were summoned after investigators came across several phone calls, WhatsApp chats, and financial transactions between them and the arrested accused Ketan Kadam during the investigation. It has also come to light that Dino Morea allegedly transferred money to several individuals in Dubai on Kadam’s instructions. EOW officials are probing to identify the recipients and the purpose of these transactions. The interrogation has reportedly yielded several crucial leads in the ongoing investigation.

The alleged scam revolves around financial irregularities in the hiring of silt-pusher machines and dredging equipment by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). According to the EOW, Ketan Kadam and co-accused Jay Joshi allegedly charged the BMC exorbitant rates for machinery procured from a Kochi-based firm, Matprop Technical Services Pvt. Ltd. Investigators suspect collusion between Matprop officials and BMC’s Storm Water Drains (SWD) department in orchestrating the fraud. The probe is still underway.

Dino Morea and his brother arrived at the EOW office at Mumbai Police Headquarters around 11 AM on Monday and left at 7 PM. EOW sources confirmed that the duo has been summoned again as the inquiry is still incomplete. It has also emerged that Dino Morea and Ketan Kadam are partners in a company called UVO, which operates horse-drawn carriages at various locations across Mumbai.