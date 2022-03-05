Disha Salian Case; Narayan Rane and Nitesh Rane at police station today, To get details read full article

Mumbai: Union Minister Narayan Rane and his son Nitesh Rane have been granted interim relief by the Dindoshi Sessions Court till 10th March for making defamatory statements about late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's manager Disha Salian.

Fearing of arrest, Narayan Rane and Nitesh Rane filed a case by Adv. Satish Maneshinde, Adv. applied for pre-arrest bail. The petition was heard on Friday. The court directed Special Public Prosecutor Pradip Gharat to file a reply not to arrest Rane father and son. Mumbai Police will record the answers of Narayan Rane and Nitesh Rane on Saturday.

The both were issued a notice under Section 41 (a) of the CRPC and asked to report to the police station for a reply. According to the case registered by Malvani police, Narayan Rane made some statements regarding the death of Disha Salian at a press conference held on February 19. Nitesh Rane was also present at the press conference.

Demand for action - Disha's mother Vasanti Salian has registered a case against Narayan Rane and Nitesh Rane. Earlier, Vasanti had demanded the state women's commission to take action against Narayan Rane and Nitesh Rane. - Six days before Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his residence, Disha had committed suicide by jumping down from the tall building where she was staying at Malad.