Do They Don't Deserve.... Rahul Shewale Criticizes MVA for Hindering Dharavi Redevelopment, Points Out Pending Projects in Mumbai

Shiv Sena leader and former MP Rahul Shewale, in a press conference on Sunday, accused the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of opposing the Dharavi redevelopment project for years due to "Dalit hatred" and "hatred of hardworking workers."

Speaking at the Balasaheb Thackeray Bhavan in Nariman Point, Shewale questioned the opposition's stance, asking, "Do they want the people of Dharavi to remain in shambles and slums forever? Why are there no marches for other redevelopment projects that have been pending in Mumbai for years?"

Shewale questioned why the party had not organized any marches for the redevelopment of significant sites like the Khandke Building in Dadar, where Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray once lived. He also lamented that the dream of redeveloping the Bhide Building behind Shiv Sena Bhavan remained unfulfilled.

"While redevelopment projects like the RK Building in Dadar, Patra Chal in Goregaon, Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar in Ghatkopar, several old buildings in Wadala, and refugee settlements across Mumbai are still pending, the Maha Vikas Aghadi only shows false sympathy towards the people of Dharavi and deliberately sabotages their redevelopment," Shewale stated.

He further questioned the motives behind this opposition, asking, "What exactly is behind this? Why are Dharavi’s working residents being made to live in poor conditions for years? Do they not deserve basic facilities? Shouldn’t they have access to modern healthcare?

While the Congress has consistently called the project a ‘Modani enterprise’, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has held street protests and press events on the issue. The MVA allies have projected some recent decisions of the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government as ‘favouring’ the Adani Group and furthering the ‘Modani’ agenda.

In mid-September, the group secured a long-term contract to supply 6,600 MW of bundled renewable and thermal power to Maharashtra after its bid of ₹4.08 per unit outcompeted rivals. On September 30, the Cabinet approved the utilisation of 255 acres of salt pan land in Mumbai for housing for slum rehabilitation project-affected residents of Dharavi.