'Do we say anything more': Mumbai CP tweets video of Rana couple having tea in police station

The Mumbai Police Commissioner has tweeted a video of MP Navneet Rana, who wrote a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla alleging that she was not allowed to have water in the same glass as she belongs to the scheduled caste when she was in police custody.

The couple in the video is seen drinking tea at the police station. Both have water bottles in front of them. Rana is seen in the video while the couple is sitting in a chair drinking tea.

MP Navneet Rana had alleged that she was not allowed to go to the washroom, she wasn't given water to drink. In that context, she wrote a letter to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. After this, the Home Ministry asked the state government to submit a detailed report.

As the incident unfolded, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey tweeted a video of the Rana couple sitting in the police station. The Rana couple was arrested on Saturday. They were taken to Khar police station. The video of that time has been shared by Pandey. 'Do we say anything more?' captioned Pandey his tweet. Therefore, the question arises as to how much fact there is in Rana's allegations.