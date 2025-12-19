Dolphins Spotted in Mumbai: Group Seen Swimming Near Worli Sea Face; Netizens React as Video Goes Viral

A group of Dolphins, also known as Flipper due to their behaviour, was spotted in the Arabian Sea in Mumbai on Thursday, prompting Mumbaikars to visit the Worli Sea Face to see the rare sight at the Indian shores. This is not the first time, earlier, this rare mammal or their carcass was spotted at the seaside in the city.

While on Thursday, videos of Dolphins swimming close to sea shore went viral on social media platforms, including on X (formerly Twitter). An Instagram reel was shared by a user named Savin Chauhan, captioning “Between concrete and chaos… A Dolphin moment.”

The video features a trending song "FA9LA", from the recent Bollywood movie Dhurandhar. In a shared reel, it can be seen fish playfully flipping up and down in the sea, while an onlooker who stopped at the concrete edge to enjoy the rare sighting.

Social Media Reaction

The video gained quick reactions from viewers online. One of the users commented, "If we stop littering and clean our ocean, we will be able to see all kinds of beautiful sea creatures crystal clear."

One user claimed that this rare sighting happened every day in the morning hours. “It’s a beautiful sight—dolphins are spotted almost every day near the Bandra–Worli Sea Link around 10 AM.”

"These are Indian Ocean humpback dolphins. It's a near-shore dolphin species found all along west coast of India. In Mumbai, they are pretty common around Colaba, Worli, Madh and especially around Creek mouths! This is an amazing documentation!," an Instagram user wrote in a comment on the post.