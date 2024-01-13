Dombivli: Massive Fire Engulfs 8-Story Building, No Casualties Reported

A large fire that erupted in an eight-story building in Palava, near Dombivli, has been successfully contained after two hours of intense firefighting efforts. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

The fire originated on the seventh floor of the building, reportedly due to a short circuit, before spreading rapidly to lower floors. At times, the blaze intensified, posing a significant challenge to firefighters. However, quick action by the Kalyan-Dombivli Fire Department prevented further escalation.

Initial reports indicated that residents on the upper floors, up to the third level, were safely evacuated before the fire spread. Despite the extensive damage to the building, the prompt evacuation efforts ensured no loss of life. Firefighters battled the blaze for two hours, utilizing multiple vehicles and equipment to control the flames. By evening, they had successfully brought the fire under control, preventing further damage.

The Kalyan-Dombivli Fire Department confirmed the containment of the fire and emphasized the absence of any casualties. They are currently investigating the cause of the incident and will provide further details as they become available.