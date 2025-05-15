Mumbai: Domino’s Delivery Boy Apologises In MNS Office After Viral Spat In Marathi Language (Watch Video)

A Domino’s Pizza delivery boy in Mumbai was allegedly harassed on May 12 at the Sai Radhe building in the Bhandup area for not speaking Marathi. A couple reportedly refused to pay for their order unless he conversed in Marathi. The incident, captured on video by Rohit Lavare, quickly went viral on social media. While many people expressed support for the delivery boy, the matter reportedly drew the attention of a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) office. Interestingly, the delivery boy has since issued an apology. A new video shows the pizza delivery boy apologising for “falsely spreading” the Marathi imposition story.



“I did not do this intentionally. I sent it to a Domino’s group, and it became viral. Ma’am did make the payment. Let’s not have any more misunderstandings. Please make the video viral.” Further looking into the camera, he said, “Ma’am bahot acchi hai, bhai. Please aisa mat karo. (Ma’am is very nice. Please don’t do this)”This video was posted by an X user with the caption, “That’s what you get when you don’t respect our culture and language!”

Domino’s Delivery Boy - “मॅडम बोहत अच्छी है, उन्होंने पैसे भी दिये थे. मे मॅडम की माफी मांगता हू. अब मे मराठी बोलुंगा भी और सीखुंगा भी. जय हिंद, जय महाराष्ट्र.”



The man and woman in the video are not a couple, they are a mother-son duo, the delivery boy says. A man is then reminding him to repeat the "Marathi" thing. The delivery boy then says, "Main Marathi bolunga bhi. Aur seekhunga bhi. (I'll also learn and speak Marathi.) Jai Hind. Jai Maharashtra."

However, social media is not convinced. The apology seemed to have been forced, according to many people. A user commented, “No wonder they did not go to the police to make their complaint but were smart enough with the political party. Makes me wonder what is the real truth about this issue.” Another user questioned, “Why is she ordering Italian food? Order Maharashtrian food. Will these people have the audacity to impose the language on someone who's equal in status? They just oppress people like delivery boys, security guards. So shameful.” “Kanpati pe gun rakh ke koi bhi kuch bhi bulva sakta hai!!! (Anyone can be forced to say anything by putting a gun to someone’s head).” “Maharashtra is transforming to Hooliganism,” came from another.