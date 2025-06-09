Double Murder-Suicide Shocks Worli: Elderly Man Shoots Wife, Then Kills Himself

A shocking double murder-suicide has come to light once again in Worli, Mumbai. On Sunday morning, a 60-year-old man shot and killed his 53-year-old wife following a domestic dispute, before turning the gun on himself. The horrifying incident occurred in Siddharth Nagar, sending shockwaves through the locality. As soon as the police were informed, they rushed to the scene, took custody of the bodies, and began investigating the matter. According to police, the incident occurred at around 6 AM in a residential building in Siddharth Nagar. The deceased have been identified as Rajmanohar Nampalli (60) and Lata Nampalli (52). Rajmanohar first shot his wife Lata with a country-made pistol while she was asleep, and then committed suicide in the corridor of their home using the same weapon.

At the time of the incident, the couple's 30-year-old son and his wife were also at home, asleep in the bedroom. Rajmanohar and Lata were in the hall. Around 7 AM, a milkman, a newspaper vendor, and the building’s security guard reported hearing gunshots and alerted the Worli Police. When police arrived and searched the apartment, they found the elderly couple dead.

The Nampalli family lived together in the same flat. For some time, there had been ongoing arguments between Rajmanohar and his son over the issue of living separately. The father and son frequently fought, especially after they consumed alcohol. During these disputes, Lata would often side with their son, which further upset Rajmanohar. A similar argument reportedly took place on Saturday evening, after which Rajmanohar was noticeably disturbed. In the early hours of Sunday, he committed the crime.

Police said the shooting took place between 5:30 AM and 6:30 AM. Rajmanohar shot Lata while she was asleep and then killed himself in the corridor. Both victims were rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and further investigation is underway.