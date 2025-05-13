Drone Flying Banned in Mumbai Till June 3: City Declared ‘Red Zone’ by DGCA

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has declared Mumbai as a 'Red Zone', completely prohibiting the operation of drones in the city. Citing security concerns, the Mumbai Police have enforced a blanket ban on drones and other flying objects within city limits. As per the order issued by the Commissioner of Police, Brihanmumbai, the restriction will remain in force till June 3.

DCP (Operations) Akbar Pathan informed that during this period, any activity involving drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, paragliders, paramotors, hand gliders, and hot air balloons will be strictly prohibited. The DGCA’s 'Red Zone' classification means no drone activity is permitted under any circumstance.

Despite the ban, a 23-year-old youth was found flying a drone in the Powai area. The police have registered a case against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Mumbai Police have urged citizens to strictly adhere to the issued directives. They also appealed to the public to immediately inform the police control room if they spot any drone or restricted flying object in operation.