Drug Racket Busted in Mumbai: MD Worth Rs 2 Crore Seizes; Three Held

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Ghatkopar Unit has arrested three individuals and seized a total of 1.28 kilograms of MD (mephedrone) drugs, valued at over ₹2.03 crore in the international market. The accused are allegedly part of a seasoned drug distribution network operating mainly in the Andheri and Ghatkopar areas.

According to officials, on 31st May, the Ghatkopar ANC received a tip-off that a few suspects would arrive in the Ghatkopar area to sell MD drugs. Acting on the information, a team led by Acting Police Inspector Anil Dhole laid a trap near the Ghatkopar bus stop, posing in plain clothes.

During the surveillance operation, the police intercepted a suspicious youth and found 257 grams of MD drugs in his possession. Upon interrogation, he revealed the identity of his associate, who was subsequently apprehended with 156 grams of the same narcotic substance.

Further investigation led the police to a third accused residing in Andheri. He is believed to be the main supplier of the drugs to the other two. A raid was conducted in Andheri, resulting in the seizure of an additional 605 grams of MD drugs from his possession.

In total, 1.28 kg of MD drugs have been seized from the three accused. The police confirmed that the trio was actively involved in distributing the drugs across Andheri and Ghatkopar. All three have been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

While two of the arrested individuals have been remanded to judicial custody, the third remains in police custody for further interrogation.

The Mumbai Police continues its aggressive stance against the city’s narcotics trade, aiming to dismantle networks supplying synthetic drugs in residential areas.