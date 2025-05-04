Drunk Passenger Arrested After Allegedly Molesting Air Hostess on Delhi-Shirdi Flight

A male passenger was apprehended by authorities at Shirdi airport on Friday afternoon after allegedly molesting an air hostess on an IndiGo flight (6E 6404) traveling from Delhi to Shirdi. According to police officials, the incident occurred near the aircraft's toilet. The intoxicated passenger reportedly touched the air hostess inappropriately, prompting her to alert the cabin crew manager.

Upon landing at Shirdi airport, security personnel were immediately informed and took the accused passenger into custody. He was subsequently escorted to the Rahata police station, where a case of molestation has been registered against him. A medical examination conducted on the passenger confirmed that he had consumed alcohol.

Police officials stated that the accused has been served a notice by the Rahata Police as the investigation into the matter continues.

IndiGo airlines issued a statement confirming the incident and the actions taken by their crew. "We are aware of an incident on flight 6E 6404 from Delhi to Shirdi on May 2, 2025, where a customer behaved inappropriately towards cabin crew. Our crew followed standard procedures, and the customer was declared unruly. Upon landing, the customer was handed over to security agencies. At IndiGo, we remain committed to ensuring a safe and respectful environment for all and regret any inconvenience caused," the airline stated.