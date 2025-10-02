Dussehra 2025: Know Ravana Dahan Time in Mumbai, Astrological Yogas and Ritual Highlights

The festival of Dussehra, also called Vijayadashami, is being celebrated across India today, Thursday, October 2, 2025. This significant occasion marks the triumph of good over evil, symbolised in Hindu mythology by Lord Rama’s victory over the demon king Ravana. People observe the festival with deep devotion, following a variety of rituals such as Shami Puja, Ravana Dahan, and other traditional practices. These rituals are performed at specific auspicious times, which differ from region to region. The celebration not only carries religious importance but also unites communities in cultural gatherings, processions, and grand festive events across the country.

Ravana Dahan Mumbai Time:

In Mumbai, the highlight of the day will be the burning of Ravana’s effigy, known as Ravana Dahan. This ritual is scheduled to take place between 6:06 PM and 7:19 PM during the Pradosh period, which is considered the most auspicious window for the ceremony. However, in certain situations, the effigy burning can be performed as late as 7:45 PM. Thousands of people are expected to gather at various grounds to witness the spectacular sight of towering effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna, and Meghnath going up in flames, symbolising the destruction of arrogance, greed, and evil.

Special Dussehra 2025 Yogas

What makes Dussehra 2025 particularly special, astrologers say, is that rare and powerful yogas are aligning on this day. Sukrama Yoga will last until 11:29 PM, followed by the beginning of Dhriti Yoga, both of which are believed to amplify the spiritual impact of rituals. Additionally, the Uttarashadha Nakshatra will end at 9:13 AM, after which Shravan Nakshatra begins, considered highly auspicious for religious observances. Throughout the day, Ravi Yoga will remain active, which devotees believe helps eliminate negative energies while attracting positivity and prosperity. Such planetary alignments are expected to enhance the benefits of today’s prayers and pujas.

Beyond the famous Ravana Dahan, several other important rituals are performed during Dussehra, each carrying its own significance. Devotees will observe Durga Visarjan, the ceremonial immersion of Goddess Durga idols into rivers or water bodies, marking the conclusion of Navratri festivities. Aparajita Puja, dedicated to Goddess Aparajita, will also be conducted, as it is believed to grant victory and success in endeavors. Another ritual is the Shami Puja, where worship of the sacred Shami tree is performed, as it is thought to reduce the malefic effects of planets and bring good fortune. Together, these traditions enrich the festival’s spiritual and cultural fabric.