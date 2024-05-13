Dust Storm in Mumbai: Several Injured After Car Parking Lift Collapses in Wadala (Watch Video)

A car parking lift collapsed at Barkat Ali Naka in Wadala on Monday evening, due to heavy dust storm that hit the city, injuring several who were later rushed to the hospital. Fire brigade and police helped with rescue operations on the spot. The incident occurred around 4:20 pm. Entire metal/steel parking near the Shree Ji tower had collapsed on the nearby roadside parked 08 to 10 vehicles. One person was reported to be trapped.

Amidst all this chaos, Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall accompanied by a massive dust storm around 3pm on Monday. Apart from Mumbai, neighbouring cities Thane and Satara also witnessed heavy rains. The Mumbai Airport runway was also closed from 3.57 pm due to bad visibility. Metro services were suspended between Aarey and Andheri East metro stations after a banner landed on the overheard wire due to strong winds, a spokesperson from Metro Rail said.

Meanwhile, suburban services on Central Railway were affected after an overhead equipment pole between Thane and Mulund stations bent due to strong winds. The Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) of Mumbai has also issued a yellow alert for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Solapur, Latur, Beed, Nagpur, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

The regions are likely to receive thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty winds (30-40kmph) at isolated places, the weather department has said. While the showers brought some respite from the scorching heat, power outages were reported in Kalwa in Thane district and other areas. Seven people were injured as an iron hoarding collapsed in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai amid rain and gusty winds.

