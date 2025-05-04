Eastern & Western Express Highways To Become Pothole Free? BMC Allocates Rs 50 Crore for Monsoon Repairs

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) would invest over Rs 50.86 crore in the upkeep of service roads along the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) and Western Express Highway (WEH) in an effort to guarantee efficient traffic flow and road safety during the monsoon. In order to select agencies for this task, which will begin this monsoon and last for six months, the civic authority has issued four tenders. For commuters to have local access, the 12-meter-wide service roads, which run parallel to the main expressways, are essential. However, during the rainy season, these roads frequently experience bad conditions, leading to the formation of big potholes and uneven surfaces that put drivers at risk.

BMC officials stated that two distinct tenders totalling Rs 12.50 crore each have been issued for EEH service roads, and two more tenders totalling Rs 12.93 crore each have been launched for those along the WEH. Using materials like mastic and asphalt, the hired contractors will be in charge of ongoing maintenance, which will include patching damaged areas, filling potholes, and re-establishing trenches.

BMC officials said the contracts awarded for the main carriageways of the highways do not cover these service roads, reported the Indian Express. The official added, "We floated dedicated tenders because we needed a systematic and timely maintenance approach, even though local ward offices try to patch up these roads during monsoons." Heavy vehicles, such as trucks and intercity buses, are constantly moving along Mumbai's highways, which are the city's main north-south traffic corridors and important entry and exit points. Due to their age and asphalt foundation, their service roads are particularly susceptible to damage during the monsoon season. The BMC has taken proactive measures to avoid traffic disruptions because they are not covered by the defect liability clause.

The Road Concretisation Plan Of BMC:

Maintenance activities are a component of the larger road infrastructure project that Mumbai is presently working on. Throughout the city, some 450 km of roadways are being excavated for concretisation. Bhushan Gagrani, the municipal commissioner, has promised that these projects will be completed by May 31. Officials claim that once completed, there would be a significant decrease in the probability of potholes, providing commuters with safer and more comfortable driving during rainy seasons.