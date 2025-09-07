Eid-e-Milad: What Banking Services Will Be Available During the September 8 Holiday?

The Maharashtra government on Thursday declared a change in the holiday schedule for Eid-e-Milad in Mumbai and its suburban districts. Initially, the public holiday was fixed for Friday, September 5, 2025, but it has now been shifted to Monday, September 8, 2025. The decision was followed by a similar move from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which announced that all public and private banks in the city and suburbs will also remain closed on the revised date. The RBI notification ensures uniformity in the implementation of this change across financial institutions in the metropolitan region.

The shift in the holiday was made after the Muslim community confirmed that the Eid-e-Milad procession in Mumbai would be held on September 8. To prevent overlap with Anant Chaturdashi, which falls on Saturday, September 6, 2025, the government rescheduled the holiday. Anant Chaturdashi marks the conclusion of Ganesh Chaturthi, when large processions carry out Ganpati idol immersions. This adjustment ensures smooth management of both festivals and avoids disruption. However, in other districts of Maharashtra, Eid-e-Milad will continue to be observed on Friday, September 5, as earlier declared by the state.

Even though bank branches will remain closed on September 8 in Mumbai and its suburbs, customers will still have access to essential services. Internet banking, mobile banking, UPI transactions, and card payments will function as usual, ensuring that most financial activities remain unaffected. ATMs will also be available for cash withdrawals in case of emergencies. However, transactions requiring instruments such as cheques and promissory notes cannot be processed during listed holidays. These holidays are declared annually by the RBI under the Negotiable Instruments Act to regulate banking operations nationwide.

Eid-e-Milad, also known as Eid Milad-un-Nabi, marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, the founder of Islam. For 2025, the holiday is listed as September 5 across most regions of India, with schools, offices, and government departments observing the day. Mumbai and its suburbs remain an exception due to the shift. The festival holds deep significance among Muslims worldwide, with Sunnis commemorating it on the 12th day of Rabi al-awwal, while Shia Muslims mark the occasion on the 17th day of the Islamic month. The day is observed with processions, prayers, and gatherings in different parts of the country.