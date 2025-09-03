Eid Milad 2025: Abu Asim Azmi Urges Maharashtra Govt To Declare Public Holiday on September 8

This year Eid Milad-un-Nabi fall on September 5, 2025 in India after Rabi al-Awwal crescent moon sighted on August 24, Eid Milad is usually celebrated on the 12th day of the month. But due to Ganpati Visarjan (Ganesh idol immersion) on September 6, 2025, Muslim community have decided to take out Eid Milad procession to celebrate birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on September 8, this year to maintain law and order situation in the city.

To keep Hindu-Muslim unity, Samajwadi Party leader and Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar MLA Abu Asim Azmi has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to announce a public holiday on September 8, 2025 (Monday) for the celebration and procession of Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2025.

The All India Khilafat Committee, which organises the main procession in Byculla, decided to shift the Eid Milad procession to September 8 to ensure the smooth conduct of both festivals.

इस साल 6 सितम्बर को गणेश विसर्जन होने की वजह से, जो ईद मिलादुन्नबी पहले 5 सितम्बर को मनाई जानी थी, उसका आयोजन अब 8 सितम्बर को होगा। यह फैसला क़ायदा और सुव्यवस्था बनाए रखने और हिन्दू-मुस्लिम एकता को और मज़बूत करने के लिए लिया गया है। लेकिन अब तक 8 सितम्बर 2025 को सरकारी छुट्टी… pic.twitter.com/ASefZpwBSK — Abu Asim Azmi (@abuasimazmi) September 3, 2025

“This year, Ganesh Visarjan is on September 6, which coincides with the Eid Milad procession. To strengthen Hindu-Muslim unity and to ensure peace, the Muslim community has decided to celebrate the procession on September 8. However, the government has not yet declared it as a public holiday. I request the Chief Minister to issue an official GR and announce September 8 as a holiday to respect the sentiments of the Muslim community,” Azmi wrote.