Eijaz Khan’s OTT Show Sparks Outrage; State Women’s Commission Seeks Action Over Obscene Content in 'House Arrest'

Actor Eijaz Khan has come under fire after a controversial clip from his newly launched OTT reality show House Arrest went viral on social media. The video, which features Khan asking vulgar questions and encouraging inappropriate behavior from participants, has triggered widespread public backlash and prompted intervention from the Maharashtra State Commission for Women.

Reacting sharply to the content, Commission Chairperson Rupali Chakankar has written to the Director General of Police, Maharashtra, seeking a ban on the show’s broadcast. She has also called for strict action under relevant laws, including the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, the Information Technology Act, and other applicable statutes.

Chakankar stated that the show, which is aired on the OTT platform Ullu and YouTube, contains scenes where the host Eijaz Khan is seen making indecent remarks and pressuring male and female participants to engage in objectionable acts. The video also shows Khan encouraging female contestants to remove their clothing and perform provocative tasks, sparking outrage across social media platforms.

One particularly controversial scene features Khan asking a female participant to demonstrate sexual positions. When the participant expressed discomfort, Khan reportedly questioned her further, saying, “Have you never experimented?” The situation worsened when he directed contestant Gehana Vashisth to physically demonstrate a sexual position with two other participants. The explicit visuals from this scene have been widely criticized as obscene and inappropriate.

Following the viral spread of the footage, netizens have strongly condemned the show and trolled Eijaz Khan for promoting vulgarity in the name of entertainment. Responding to public sentiments, the State Women’s Commission has taken suo moto cognizance of the matter and urged law enforcement to act promptly against the show's producers and individuals involved.

The controversy has raised serious concerns over the kind of content being promoted on digital platforms and the need for stronger regulatory oversight.