Eknath Shinde can order our encounter tomorrow, says NCP leader Anand Paranjap

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)'s Thane district president and Thane-Palghar district coordinator Anand Paranjape, while speaking with the journalists on Saturday, January 14 during a press conference in Thane, alleged that the Thane police commissioner Jai Jeet Singh, additional police commissioner Punjabrao Ugle, deputy commissioner of police Ganesh Gawde and Amar Singh Jadhav are working like a private army of the ruling Maharashtra government. Paranjape further said that if tomorrow Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde orders the Thane police commissioner Jai Jeet Singh to encounter party workers from the opposition who oppose the government's wrong policies, then Singh will obey the order.

Paranjape said, "On December 22, 2022, we protested in Thane against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinder over the suspension of NCP State President Jayant Patil from the Legislative Assembly. After that, crimes were registered against me in 11 police stations in the Thane Police Commissionerate area by misusing the police system. An appeal was filed against this in the Bombay High Court. The court has ordered that no arrest should be made in this matter and the next hearing will be held on January 18. The Thane police are harassing political workers if they oppose the unconstitutional Shinde government. We are the followers of Balasaheb Thackeray and Dharamveer Anand Dighe ideology and the reason we are not afraid at all. The police should gun down us on the chest and not on our back. Our battle will continue against this unconstitutional government."

Paranjape, while questioning the Thane police duty, said, "Are they servants of the people or few politicians? Have they forgotten the oath they took while joining the service as IPS? Paranjpe has also told the police commissioner Jai Jeet Singh that the police are there to protect the law. Today, the Chief Minister is Eknath Shinde and tomorrow some other party will form the government, but the constitution and rule of law given to the country by Babasaheb Ambedkar will remain forever. Therefore, harassment by filing illegal FIRs should be stopped. We will not be intimidated by such activities. We are fighting false criminal cases against us. You will file crimes to please your political masters but we will also not sit quietly at home and will fight."