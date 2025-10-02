Eknath Shinde Reaffirms Support for Ladki Bahin Yojana During Dussehra Melava in Goregaon, Says...

Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Yojana played a major role in electoral will after setback in the Lok Sabha elections last year. Also, on the strength of this scheme, the Mahayuti had made a strong push in the assembly elections. However, since this scheme is putting a heavy burden on the state government's treasury, it is being criticized. Also, a question mark is being raised about the future of this scheme. Against that background, the current Deputy Chief Minister of the state and the leader of the Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde gave major update on Ladko Bahin scheme.

While addressing the gathering of the Shiv Sena Dusshera Mealva held at the NESCO Center in Goregaon, Mumbai, Eknath Shinde said about the Ladki Bahin scheme that the opposition is spreading rumors about the scheme, the Chief Minister's Ladki Bahin scheme. But I will tell you from here that the Chief Minister's Ladki Bahin scheme will never be closed, and this is Eknath Shinde's word.

Eknath Shinde also read out a list of the decisions taken during his tenure as Chief Minister. The government went to the homes of five crore people and provided the benefits of its Dari Yojana. The Mahayuti got a one-sided victory in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections because of its work during its two and a half years as Chief Minister. We won 232 seats. Therefore, I am saying from here that farmers will be provided assistance by keeping all criteria aside, Eknath Shinde also clarified.

If the government does not provide help, we will protest

Manoj Jarange on Dusshera Mealva said, "I am telling the government openly that declare a wet drought in Marathwada and the neighboring districts. Otherwise, there is no retreat. This work must be completed before Diwali. The government must declare a wet drought before Diwali and provide financial assistance. The real fight for farmers has begun. For those whose fields remain intact, provide Rs 70,000 per hectare. For those whose riverside fields and crops have been washed away, provide Rs 130,000 in compensation."