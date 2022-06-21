Eknath Shinde to hold press conference shortly, to disclose reason of his collapse

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will hold a press conference shortly. An important reason is emerging as to why such a large number of Shiv Sena MLAs, including him revolted against the party leadership. It is being claimed that there are 35 MLAs, not just a few, with Eknath Shinde. It is also understood that these MLAs have decided their role.

Eknath Shinde overnight moved the disgruntled Shiv Sena MLA in two groups to Surat in Gujarat. The Le Meridien Hotel in Surat was also booked for this. Such preparations were not done overnight. It is claimed that Shiv Sena MLAs are unhappy with the establishment of power with Congress and NCP. These MLAs have also said that if Shiv Sena goes with BJP, we will stay with you.

Shiv Sena MLAs do not get development fund, this fund is given to the works of NCP leaders in the constituency. This time the MLAs are not even taken into confidence. When complaints are made to Uddhav Thackeray, he is not even noticed, such were the complaints of Shiv Sena MLAs. In all these circumstances, it is being said that Shiv Sena's candidate for Rajya Sabha fell.

Among the MLAs who reached at midnight along with Eknath Shinde are Ramesh Bornare, Abdul Sattar, Sanjay Shirsat, Uday Singh Rajput, Sandipan Bhumare and Pradip Jaiswal. Shinde has given a large amount of development funds to these MLAs. On the other hand, Rajan Vichare and Ravindra Phatak are still in Thane. Pratap Saranaik's phone, however, is not recoverable.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Eknath Shinde will hold a press conference in Surat this afternoon to explain his role. Eknath Shinde's displeasure has caused an earthquake in the politics of the state. A large number of police personnel have been deployed outside the hotel where Eknath Shinde and his supporters are staying.