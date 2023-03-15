Elderly patient dies from H3N2 virus, Nagpur becomes second city to be affected after Ahmednagar

Following the death of a 78-year-old patient who was infected with H3N2 flu, Nagpur has become the second city to be affected by the virus after Ahmednagar. The situation has led to a collapse of the healthcare system.

A 78-year-old individual with a medical history of diabetes and high blood pressure passed away at a private hospital after testing positive for the H3N2 virus. The incident has sparked concern within the healthcare system, and the Department of Health has stated that the cause of death will only be classified as H3N2 after it has been officially confirmed.